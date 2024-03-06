PNP: New gun permit rates take effect March 16

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said an adjustment on fees and validity of gun permits in the country would take effect on March 16. In a press briefing, PNP Civil Security Group chief Maj. Gen. Benjamin Silo Jr. said the move is in accordance with the National Police Commission's (Napolcom) Resolution No. 2023-1702. This includes fees for a license to own and possess a firearm (LTOPF), firearms registration (FR), and a permit to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR). 'Before, the fee for type 1 firearms was PHP1,000. Under the new schedule, it's still PHP1,000 for five years. For 10 years, it's PHP2,000. Firearms registration for small firearms for five years validity is PHP2,000. For 10 years, it's PHP4,000. In fact, gun owners can even save money and it would be more convenient for them," Silo said in Filipino. Silo, meanwhile, called on gun owners to avail of the old rates before the new fees take effect. The measure is under Republic Act (RA) 11766, signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in May 2022, extending the validity of the license to possess firearms and ammunition from two years to five or 10 years, amending RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. No spike in gun violence seen Silo, meanwhile, said there are sufficient safeguards in place to ensure that there would be no spike in gun violence incidents following the police force's move to allow civilians to acquire semi-automatic weapons. 'We just corrected the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) because the law allows it, the IRR should also allow it. The problem here is way back 2018, under the revised IRR, limit the ownership to sports shooters only na hindi sinasabi ng batas (which is not stated in the law). So we just simply amended yung (that) particular provision. We go back to comply with the real intent of the framers of the law,' he added. Silo said the PNP is just waiting for is the publication of the amendment to the IRR of RA 10591. 'Right now, we requested the DIDM (Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management). Tinitingnan namin for 5 years ilan ba ang crimes na na-commit (We are looking at how many crimes were committed in the past five years) using 7.62 caliber down with semi-automatic mode. We are just waiting pero sa tingin ko very isolated itong paggamit (but I think, this is very isolated),' he said. Silo also said a lot of restrictions for gun owners are also in place. 'If I have to mention, if they commit crimes involving the use of firearms, automatically ground na po para irevoke yan (it's automatically a ground for revocation). Kung convicted naman sila sa (If they are convicted for) crimes involving moral turpitude or penalty exceeding six years, ire-revoke din namin yan (we will also revoke that). Ngayon, kung may na-violate silang any provision ng drug law natin (Now, if they have violated any provision of our drug law), referring to RA 9165, ground din yan sa revocation at kung pagmamay-ari na nila ito, dapat hindi nila dalhin sa lab as kung wala silang (it's also a ground for revocation. If they own one, they cannot bring it outside of their homes if they have no) PTCFOR,' he explained. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, meanwhile, said that as of Feb 16, the police force has logged a total of 703,703 expired firearms registrations. She expressed hope that the amendments to the law's IRR would entice owners to renew the registration of their firearms. Source: Philippines News Agency