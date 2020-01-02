PNP nabs alleged terrorist in Quezon City

MANILA -- Police authorities arrested an alleged member of terror group Dawlah Islamiya in an operation in Quezon City, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said on Thursday.

Gamboa said Datu Omar Palty alias Allan Palte, 26, a vendor, of No.123 Block 4, Ipil-Ipil St. Brgy. Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, was arrested by authorities in an entrapment operation on Wednesday on Adrian St. corner Banning St., Barangay North Fairview, Quezon City.

The suspect was arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and illegal possession of explosives based on a tip from a confidential informant.

An undercover cop acted as a poseur buyer and bought a Llama Max-1 Caliber .45 pistol loaded with four ammunition. After the given pre-arranged signal, Palty was arrested.

Police also seized a hand grenade and the PHP10,000 marked money used for the transaction.

Gamboa said Palty was a former member of a faction of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) led by Commander Esmael Abubakar alias "Bungos" and later switched allegiance to terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya in 2018 led by Esmael Adbulmalik alias "Turaife/Turaypi".

According to intel reports, Palty was appointed by Turaypi as the point man or contact person of his group in Metro Manila to coordinate with Dawlah Islamiya operatives from Sulu and Basilan.

In June 2019, Palty has established communication or contact and arranged the travel to Manila of Arnel Cabintoy and Feliciano Sulayo, both members of Dawlah Islamiya and both Balik Islam. The two men were arrested on June 15, 2019 in Quezon City, a day after their arrival in Metro Manila.

Palty was also allegedly involved in the attack of a military camp in Midsayap, North Cotobato that resulted in the death of two Army personnel in 2009; and in the attack of an Army detachment in Aleosan, Cotobato in 2014; and the murder of a couple and security guard in San Simon, Pampanga in 2015.

Gamboa said the suspect is now in the custody of Quezon City Police District for further investigation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency