PNP mourns passing of ex-chief Cascolan, 59

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday joined the family and friends of its former chief, retired Gen. Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan, in mourning his death on Friday. 'As we bid farewell to this distinguished leader, we must not only mourn his passing but also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. Let us honor PGen. Cascolan by continuing to uphold the values he championed, by striving for excellence in our service to the nation, and by fostering the camaraderie and welfare that makes the PNP a strong and cohesive force,' the PNP said in a statement. Cascolan's death was announced by his son Jiro in a Facebook post. 'It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I, on behalf of our family, announce the passing of my beloved father, Ret. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan... He peacefully left this world this afternoon, November 24, 2023 at 5:28 pm surrounded by his loving family,' the younger Cascolan wrote. 'My dad dedicated his life to serving and protecting our country as a man of se rvice for 42 years. We will forever remember his unwavering dedication to his duty, his selflessness, and his love for his family." The family did not provide information on the cause of death. The PNP extended its condolences to Cascolan's family and lauded his contributions to the police organization. 'Former PNP Chief Gen. Cascolan was a stalwart leader whose impact reverberated throughout the Philippine National Police. His dedication to upholding the principles of service, integrity, and professionalism set a high standard for all members of the PNP,' read the statement. 'In his tenure, he navigated the complexities of law enforcement with a steadfast commitment to public safety, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues. His strategic vision and tireless efforts contributed significantly to the advancement of the PNP and its mission to safeguard the Filipino people.' Cascolan led the PNP for two months as the 24th country's top cop under the Duterte administration and was appointed as un dersecretary at the Office of the President in February 2021. 'In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we stand united as a PNP family to support one another through this loss. May the memory of PGen. Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan inspire us to emulate his dedication and fortitude as we carry on the vital work of ensuring the safety and security of our fellow Filipinos,' the PNP added. Cascolan belongs to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala class of 1986, along with other former PNP chiefs Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde. Cascolan held various positions within the PNP, including director of the PNP Civil Security Group and chief of the PNP Directorial Staff. He also served as director of the National Capital Region Police Office in 2018. Source:Philippines News Agency