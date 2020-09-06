PNP monitors social media posts on quarantine violations

The Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield has ordered all police commanders across the country to regularly monitor the social media for violations of quarantine protocols.

Joint Task Force Covid Shield commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar made this pronouncement in coordination with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan in the light of some Facebook pages which post photos and videos of quarantine protocol violations on the streets captured by closed circuit television (CCTVs) and dash cams.

Eleazar said violations of minimum health safety standard protocols, such as mass gathering for drinking sessions and other forms of celebrations, are posted by netizens to complain of the violations while some inadvertently posts photos and videos of the celebrations they attend.

“The social media are full of photos and evidence of hardheaded people deliberately violating the quarantine protocols. These can be used as pieces of evidence to warn, to fine, and to summon the people concerned in coordination with the barangay officials,” Eleazar said in a statement on Saturday.

Among the usual photos and videos being posted in the social media are violations of the motorcycle pillion riding and those of drinking sessions.

Eleazar said those who would be caught engaging in drinking sessions may face additional charges especially if there is an existing liquor ban in their respective communities.

He also appealed to the netizens to assist the PNP in running after violations of quarantine protocols, even if those involved are policemen.

Cascolan earlier vowed to impose utmost disciplinary action on any policeman who would be caught violating the quarantine protocols.

“I will see to it that everybody who imposes or implements the law shall be disciplined and should also follow the law that they are implementing,” he said.

Based on the data from the JTF Covid Shield, more than 365,000 were warned, fined, and charged for violations of quarantine rules since March 17.

Source: Philippines News Agency