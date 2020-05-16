PNP medical reserve force trains on Covid test swabbing

A total of 22 members of the medical reserve force of the regional police’s health service on Friday trained how to get swab samples for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) tests.

The training on swabbing was done in response to the order of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 (Western Visayas) Director, Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, to look after the welfare of their police officers, Lt. Col. Gilbert Gorero, concurrent PRO-6 spokesperson, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a phone interview on Saturday.

“The regional director wants to ensure that PRO-6 personnel and their (respective) families are safe from Covid-19 as our police personnel are rendering their function in manning the 24/7 quarantine control points,” Gorero said.

Annabelle Rosario Blancaflor of the Iloilo City Health Unit led the training.

The 22 trained personnel will be responsible for updating the status of PRO-6 personnel, who are considered as suspects, probable, or positive cases of Covid-19.

They will also be tasked to monitor the disposition after quarantine or treatment in case there would be police officers who would test positive for the virus.

After the training, the Iloilo City Health Unit and the medical reserve force swabbed 78 PRO-6 personnel for the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

“Twenty-six of these personnel were from Headquarter Service, 22 from the Regional Health Service, and 30 from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office. They would are the first batch to be tested so we are anticipating the next batch to undergo the same. The testing will prioritize our personnel manning the checkpoints,” Gorero said.

The swab samples of the police personnel were brought to the Western Visayas sub-national laboratory.

He said PRO-6 remains Covid-19-free.

Pamuspusan has earlier ordered provincial and city police offices to prepare quarantine and isolation facilities to hold police officers who would test positive for the virus.

“We are not asking for any case but we are already prepared,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency