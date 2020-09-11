PNP, Makati Med ink pact on health services for cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Makati Medical Center Foundation Inc. (MMCFI) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) aimed at ensuring the health and wellness of police personnel amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, the PNP Public Information Office said PNP chief, Gen. Camilo Cascolan, and MMCFI chairman Manuel “Manny” Pangilinan signed the MOA at the PLDT main building in Makati City on Wednesday.

The accord also serves as a part of the continuing efforts of PLDT Group and the PNP to further strengthen the partnership which has been flourishing for years with various programs and projects.

Cascolan thanked Pangilinan and other executives of MMCFI for their generosity.

“I thank the leadership of MMCFI for this kind of initiative that would be a big help to our men and women in uniform. This is also a program focused on the welfare of our personnel, most especially to those at the front lines this time of Covid-19 pandemic to keep them healthy and provide what they need during medications,” Cascolan added.

During the ceremony, Cascolan also received a replica check representing the donation of the PLDT Smart Foundation Inc. worth PHP1 million for its education assistance program with the PNP.

