﻿PNP logs 91 new Covid-19 recoveries; active cases down to 413

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday reported another 91 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries among its ranks.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the PNP said this raised the number of recovered personnel to 48,104 out of a total of 48,644 confirmed infections.

Despite logging an additional 26 new cases, the active case tally declined to 413, down from Tuesday’s 478 while the death toll stands at 127.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated PNP personnel was placed at 97.51 percent or equivalent to 219,283 out of more than 224,890 personnel while those still waiting for a second shot are now at 2.12 percent or 4,757.

Those who got a booster shot are placed at 44.96 percent or 98,583 police personnel.

Some 850 personnel or 0.37 percent remain unvaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency