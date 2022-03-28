﻿PNP logistics office feted for accessible info mgt system

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Directorate for Logistics has been recognized for its innovation of a central database on the force’s logistical assets.

The directorate and its personnel received a “certificate of recognition of information system proposal” and a “Medalya ng Katangi-Tanging Gawa” for its Logistics Data Information and Management System (LDIMS) during Monday’s flag-raising rites in Camp Crame, Quezon City

The LDIMS is a one-stop-shop that maintains a central database that provides relevant information of all PNP logistical assets in real-time, verifies personnel accountabilities, and provides easy access in the issuance of clearances for retiring PNP personnel.

PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, who represented PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said the system bolsters professional and cutting-edge logistics services to make the PNP relevant and responsive to the emerging needs of the community for public safety and security.

“As we look forward to the logistical challenges of the PNP relative to the May 9, 2022 local and national elections and the post-election day security scenarios, the PNP LDIMS is an advantage for the quick mobilization of our troops and assets, especially in areas with a history of election-related violence,” Sermonia said.

Also awarded were members of the PNP National Headquarters-Bids and Awards Committees (NHQ-BAC), Technical Working Group, and stakeholders.

PNP Director for Logistics, Maj. Gen. Ronaldo Olay, said the PNP has procured 17 various projects with a total amount of PHP3,514,335,399 under their Capability Enhancement Program (CEP) 2020 and 2021 and conducted seven out of 12 early procurement activities for CEP 2022 which is beyond the 50 percent requirement of the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB).

Olay said last Feb. 9, the PNP NHQ-BAC presented to Carlos the newly procured equipment such as high-speed tactical watercraft, brand new utility truck and medium troop carrier, and patrol jeeps, among others.

Also on Monday, the PNP and the Stairway Foundation, Inc, (SFI) inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to provide a framework for cooperation and facilitate collaboration in advocating the prevention of online and offline child sexual abuse and exploitation by employing trainings and tools development, as well as network-building and awareness.

The forging of efforts between the two organizations was held in Camp Crame, Quezon City, with Sermonia representing Carlos.

Present during the signing of the MOA was SFI Executive Director, Lars Christian Jorgensen.

Source: Philippines News Agency