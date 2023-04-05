PNP inspects bus terminals, airports ahead of Holy Week exodus

Philippine National Police (PNP) officer in charge, Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, on Wednesday inspected bus terminals, seaports, and airports in Metro Manila ahead of the annual exodus of travelers for the Holy Week. Sermonia was joined by representatives of various government agencies, such as the Department of Health, Manila International Airport Authority, Department of Transportation, Bureau of Fire Protection, Land Transportation Office, Coast Guard, and several PNP units, among them the Aviation Security Group, Maritime Group, and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), during the inspection. He said a whole-of-nation approach is being implemented by the government to ensure the safety of travelers for the observance of Holy Week and to ensure immediate response to any untoward incident. 'Our desire here, the objective is for public safety and security, specifically for the observance of the Lenten season and summer vacation as well. Makikita natin hindi lamang dito sa airports, kundi sa iba't ibang places of convergence like seaports na pinuntahan natin kanina, yung mga terminals natin, mga other places of convergence, including yung mga religious churches ay nakalatag na ang ating security coverage. Kaya tayo umikot ngayong umaga to ensure na properly implemented yung ating mga security plan and public safety para sa ating mga kababayan (We can see - not only at the airports but the different places of convergence, such as the seaports we visited earlier, the terminals, and churches - that our security coverage is already in place. We made the rounds this morning to ensure that our security and public safety plans are properly implemented for the benefit of our compatriots)," Sermonia told reporters. Similar security plans are being implemented in Metro Manila and the provinces, based on guidance from the PNP national headquarters, he said. 'Ito yung mga best practices. Routinary works na ito, ine-enhance lang natin at lalo pang na-strengthen ang ating deployment, hindi lamang dito sa Metro Manila kundi lahat sa lugar sa buong Pilipinas, including yung mga magagandang (These are the best practices. This is routine work. We are merely enhancing and strengthening our deployment, not only here in Metro Manila but in all areas throughout the Philippines, including our beautiful) tourist destinations natin through our strong collaborative partnership with the other agencies of the government,' Sermonia said. He noted that to prevent potential peace and order concerns, he ordered all Police Regional Offices (PROs) and National Operational Support Units to execute extreme caution and preempt any atrocities from lawless elements. He said PROs have also been given the discretion to raise their alert level, depending on the prevailing situation in their respective areas of responsibility. All duty personnel are to be deployed to all places of convergence, including transport hubs, places of worship, beaches/resorts, markets, leisure parks, and malls. Furthermore, PNP 'red teams' shall be activated and ready for deployment. Meanwhile, NCRPO Director, Maj. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, urged the public to follow safety measures provided by the PNP to ensure a smooth journey. 'Ang paghahanda ng NCRPO ay hanggang sa buwan ng May. We are ready din sa pagbabalik ng mga vacationers itong summer. Police visibility will continue. Yung mga deployment sa mga PADs (police assistance desks) will continue as the time na makabalik na lahat sa safety na yung mga residents na sa kanya kanyang mga bahay (The NCRPO's preparations would extend until May. We are also ready for the return of vacationers from their summer break. Police visibility will continue, the deployment to the police assistance desks will continue until everyone returns to the safety of their homes),' Okubo said. He said police officers have been deployed to the streets and vital installations of the region to conduct anti-criminality operations, and oversee traffic management and other public safety services. Assistance to travelers Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - National Capital Region (NCR) is ready to assist commuters and motorists along major national roads during the Holy Week holidays. On Wednesday, the DPWH reactivated its 'Lakbay Alalay' program, which aims to provide both motorists and commuters with fast and reliable service assistance during the travel season. In a social media post, DPWH-NCR Director Loreta Malaluan said Motorist Assistance Teams would be positioned at strategic points around the region to help the public. She said the teams would be working with partner agencies by assisting in traffic management, informing road users of alternative routes, and attending to road emergencies. Before the start of operations, Malaluan noted that the nine District Engineering Offices have installed proper signage, warning signs, and informational and directional signs within a clear safe-sight distance of all ongoing construction projects to safeguard road users. She said they are also conducting regular maintenance activities, such as filling potholes, repainting pavement markings, and installing public advisory signs. Malaluan, meanwhile, advised the public to take caution and seek the assistance of the teams in their areas when the need arises.

Source: Philippines News Agency