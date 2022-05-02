﻿PNP-IMEG nabs ‘gunrunner’ cop in Bacolod City

A police was arrested Sunday for allegedly selling an undocumented firearm in Bacolod City.

In a statement Monday, Brig. Gen. Oliver Enmodias, chief of the Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG), identified the suspect as Staff Sgt. Gerwin Catolico who is assigned at the Bacolod City Police Office.

Catolico was arrested in an entrapment at Barangay Estefania around 10:40 a.m. for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Omnibus Election Code.

Citing Enmodias’ report, PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the suspect was arrested after handing over one .45 caliber pistol in exchange for money received from a poseur buyer.

The suspect is the primary target under Operation Pistola for his involvement in the illegal selling of unlicensed firearms in the province of Negros and nearby areas.

Carlos said that guns are a common instrument in committing crimes.

“That is why we have to step up our preemptive campaign through aggressive operations against those who sell them illegally,” Carlos said in a statement. “I have directed the PNP IMEG to intensify their monitoring efforts and go all out in our campaign to weed out scalawags who continue to tarnish the image of the PNP organization.”

The suspect, facing criminal and administrative charges, was brought to Camp Montelibano.

