PNP ‘identifies’ source of fake full alert memo

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has already identified the sources of the fake memorandum that circulated on social media purportedly announcing a full alert status to foil an alleged Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) destabilization plot.

In a television interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said this was based on the report of the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“I am not at liberty to reveal itong mga initial findings nila but tuloy tuloy yung ating imbestigasyon pati na rin yung mga lumabas na mga papel na unsigned. Yung mga concerned na officers na napangalanan at nakalagay na mga pangalan doon sa dokumento ay pinag-explain (I am not at liberty to reveal their initial findings, but our investigation continues as well as the papers that came out that were unsigned. The concerned officers who have been named and whose names are written in the document have been asked to explain),” Fajardo said.

Earlier, PNP-ACG spokesperson Lt. Michelle Sabino told reporters that they are investigating the source of the memorandum and warned that people behind this fake news will be charged.

The ACG is likewise investigating the unsigned papers and has asked for explanations from police officers whose names were mentioned or appeared on the documents.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Monday ordered an investigation into the possible lapses over the circulation of the memorandum.

Rumors of the destabilization plot spread during Saturday's turnover of command between new AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino and outgoing chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro at the military's headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Based on the memorandum that was circulated, all PNP units are to be placed on full alert due to "developing issues in Camp Aguinaldo,” "resignation of all personnel in DND (Department of National Defense)” and "destabilization movements from the AFP."

AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar, however, dismissed the rumors and said the turnover of command finished "smoothly

Source: Philippines News Agency