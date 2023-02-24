PNP, group honor OFWs’ contributions via service caravan

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the United Filipino Global (UFG) have paid tribute to the contributions of Filipino migrants workers to the economy through a one-day service caravan.

The activity dubbed as "Serbisyo para sa OFW" was held at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Thursday, the PNP Public Information Office said on Friday.

Those who graced the activity include Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Arnell Ignacio; PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia; UFG chair Gemma Sotto; and officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) led by Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation Patricia Caunan and Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi.

Sotto thanked the PNP for supporting their programs aimed at providing assistance to OFWs.

Meanwhile, Caunan also lauded the PNP for providing the event's venue, saying this eliminate the chance of OFWs becoming victims of illegal recruiters.

Ignacio also emphasized his gratefulness as the activity will not only benefit the OFWs but will also strengthen partnerships among the agencies present.

Highlights of the "Serbisyo for OFW" caravan were a job fair for Japan, Canada, and Australia; a preliminary assessment of applicants' resumés, a Legal Help desk by the OWWA and DMW, and a PNP caravan for more than 600 OFW participants and their families.

"Ang buong PNP ay nagpapasalamat at nagbibigay pugay sa ating mga makabagong bayani at kanilang pamilya. Sa inyo pong sakripisyo at tulong na mapaunlad rin ang ekonomiya ng ating bansa (The whole PNP is thankful to our modern day heroes and their families. Through your sacrifices and help, we are able to revitalize our economy)," Sermonia said.

He added that the OWWA and the PNP have long been partners in promoting and helping the OFWs since he himself belongs to an OFW family.

