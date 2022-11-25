PNP gets boost with P761-M worth of mission-essential equipment

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has acquired some PHP761.2 million worth of mobility, force protection and information technology (IT) equipment as part of its modernization efforts.

PNP Bids and Awards Committee chair Maj. Gen. Ronaldo Olay on Thursday presented to PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. the equipment which consists of 130 personnel carriers (4×4), 41 units of advance life support ambulance, 1,464 all-purpose vests (tactical vest Level III), 212 units of 5.56mm light machine gun and 8,001 units of 9mm striker-fired pistol.

This latest procurement was funded through appropriations for the Capability Enhancement Programs (CEPs) 2019, 2021 and 2022.

“We deeply appreciate the outlay for mission-essential equipment that is earmarked for the PNP this year to further boost the mobility, and firepower capabilities of every PNP unit from the regional offices down to municipal police stations and precincts,” Azurin said during the official commissioning rites for the equipment and vehicles in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The patrol vehicles will be issued to the Provincial Mobile Force Company and Municipal Police Stations with mountainous terrain, ambulances to PNP Health Service, and all-purpose vests to high-risk police stations of police regional offices, while firearms will be distributed to PNP all over the country.

“Itong mga bagong na sasakyan na ito, there are 130 units na procure natin, this will be distributed sa mga mountainous area. So karamihan dito ay sa Cordillera especially sa Abra, Mountain Province, Kalinga, Apayao because in the past namigay na tayo sa Visayas, Mindanao last August. Ito ay malaking bagay ito sa patrolya specifically sa mga lugar na medyo isolated kaya nga 4×4 ang binili natin because these should reach up to the farthest barangay na kung saan ay pinapatrolyahan dapat ng mga kapulisan natin (These new vehicles, there are 130 units that we procured, these will be distributed in the mountainous areas. Most of them in the Cordillera, especially in Abra, Mountain Province, Kalinga, Apayao and because in the past we have already have a distribution in the Visayas and Mindanao last August. This is a big deal in patrol specifically in areas that are a bit isolated that’s why we bought 4×4 because these should reach up to the farthest barangay where our policemen should patrol),” Azurin told reporters.

Azurin said under his term, the acquisition of mobility assets, firearms and body-worn cameras for police officers would be prioritized.

“Ang first of course is the mobility. Ang second of course is yung firearms, move, shoot and the investigate and then yun na yung BWC (Body Worn Cameras). So we are looking at kung puwede communicate din ang maging isa sa priority kasi kailangan sa pagtawag ng responde dapat we have to balance ano ba uunahin namin, communicate o yung shoot (First of course is mobility. The second of course is the firearms, move, shoot and investigate and then the BWC. So we are looking and if communication can also be one of the priorities because it is necessary to respond in emergencies, we must have to balance what to prioritize — communicate or shoot),” Azurin explained.

Azurin said the security and welfare of the people do not only depend on the number of police officers in the field but also on their efficiency by equipping them with the necessary tools or equipment.

“As we mobilize the police units in the field, we must also increase the effectiveness of our police officers by giving them the necessary equipment,” he stressed.

He reminded and encouraged all police units and offices, being the recipients of all the procured equipment of PNP, to use them properly and take good care of them as these were procured from the people’s taxes.

“This is part of the ‘Malasakit program’ under MKK=K which aspires to address the external and internal issues of the organization. Every police officer must take into mind and in action our sworn duty to serve and protect our community, and this is one way of showing we care; by taking care of our equipment,” Azurin noted.

Source: Philippines News Agency