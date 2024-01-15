PNP: Focus crimes down 37% in first 11 days of 2024

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a 37 percent drop in focus crime incidents during the first 11 days of 2024. In a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said focus crimes from Jan. 1 to 11 this year decreased to 759 from 1,211 during the same period last year. Classified as focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft. Acorda also lauded police officers following the Philippines' recognition as the third safest country in Southeast Asia, based on the 2023 Global Law and Order Report of Washington-based think tank Gallup. 'This accolade serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our law enforcement agencies and the collective vigilance and cooperation of our fellow Filipinos,' he added. As of Jan. 11, the PNP had already arrested 1,801 individuals in its "intensified pursuit" of wanted persons. During the same period, police officers seized PHP70.9 millio n worth of illegal drugs in 719 operations, 155 were arrested in the campaign against loose firearms , and 673 firearms were seized through recovery, surrender, confiscation, or safekeeping. Meanwhile, Acorda said the PNP is monitoring reports that some representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are in the country. "I can assure the public and the Filipino people and even the international community that the PNP is never remiss in its job,' he explained. State lawyers have reiterated that the government is not obligated to cooperate with the ICC. Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra explained that resolutions by lawmakers encouraging the government to cooperate with the ICC are mere sentiments. Source: Philippines News Agency