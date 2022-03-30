﻿PNP eyes raps vs. Abra vice mayor over standoff with cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it is looking into the filing of charges against reelectionist Pilar, Abra Vice Mayor Jaja Josefina Disono over Tuesday’s shootout that ensued after her bodyguards ignored a police checkpoint at the town center.

In a press briefing in Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said police forces have cordoned the house of Disono to identify the men inside the van that sought refuge at her residence after the gunfight.

The vice mayor refused to come out after her house was surrounded by the police.

“So far, the area is still cordoned off, particularly outside the compound and as of this morning, we received information that no negotiation is expected to happen so they can surrender the other occupants of the Toyota van that clashed with our police, as well as the guns. The people there are already gone but their lawyer is there so they will just face whatever cases that the PNP will file against those involved in the incident,” Fajardo told reporters.

Citing initial reports, Fajardo said the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle carrying Disono and her security escorts refused to stop at a checkpoint, which resulted in a chase.

She said the checkpoint was established after the police received intelligence information on the existence of a private armed group in the area.

Fajardo said the vehicle, when it sped off, hit two cops and its occupants started firing at the police.

Killed in the shootout was Sandee Boy Bermudo, one of Disono’s security aides.

Fajardo said investigators were given access to the deceased person only last night for the conduct of an autopsy investigation and paraffin test.

She said a 9mm firearm, registered under Disono, was also recovered from the vehicle.

Fajardo said Disono, sister of incumbent town mayor Mark Somera, has not availed any exemption from the election gun ban for her to be allowed to carry firearms outside of her residence.

She added that the incident might be considered an election-related incident (ERI), which happens when the target, either a victim or suspect, is a candidate, poll body official or someone identified with a political party, relative or not, and if an incident affects or disrupts the electoral process and it happened during the campaign election period.

“But I don’t want to preempt the investigation and validation of the field commanders but may classify it as ERI,” Fajardo said.

She said that as of March 27, the PNP has recorded six suspected ERIs in Central Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Abra is among the provinces in the Cordillera being closely watched by the police due to a history of poll-related violence.

“I am sure our Chief PNP (Gen. Dionardo Carlos) already reported to our SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Eduardo Año) concerning this matter and since the other party refused to cooperate with the investigation, the PNP intends to initiate appropriate police action to resolve this case,” she noted.

