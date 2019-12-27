PNP evaluating performance of regional directors

Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge, said on Friday he is considering a reshuffle of police regional directors in the first month of 2020 if they fail to meet the criteria of evaluation.

In his talk to the police officers, Gamboa expressed his satisfaction on the achievements of PRO 6 during his visit to the men of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

I know that Rene (PRO 6 regional director Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan) is doing very good here, especially with the support of a very powerful command group and of course the regional staff, he said.

He had evaluated the performance of the regional directors in October this year. Pamuspusan, however, was spared from the said evaluation since he just assumed office in June 2019.

Now, in January 2020, I will evaluate the performance of the regional directors, the national support units and even the directorial staff. If I have to reshuffle it again, so be it, he said.

In a press conference, Gamboa said the basis for the evaluation was already been disseminated to the regional directors. These include, among others, the unit performance evaluation rating, evaluation of the attitude of provincial directors, evaluation for directors of the support units, and evaluation of the compliance to the directives of the headquarters.

In our latest evaluation, there are other units that are lagging behind, way beyond the standard that I have set, Gamboa said, encouraging those which fall behind to catch up or face the consequences.

He said the evaluation of performances can also be replicated at the regional level.

Source: Philippines News Agency