PNP ends ‘bayanihan fund’ drive with P208-M collection

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it has collected PHP208.1 million from voluntary contributions from its personnel to help those greatly affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said while the police force leads the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and eventually the general community quarantine (GCQ), as well as contact tracing of Covid-19 infections throughout the country, it is also helping poor Filipinos endure staying at home to win the war against Covid-19.

He said the #Team PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge” reached PHP208.1 million which exceeded the target of PHP200 million to raise funds through voluntary contributions of PNP personnel from their salaries to help the majority of “home liners” or poor Filipinos sustain strict lockdown measures

“This Bayanihan Fund Challenge also called the PNP’s version of “SAP” or Sariling Alay ng Pulis” para sa mahirap (for the poor) is a project of PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa implemented by the PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations to raise PHP200-million aid to help feed the poorest of poor who are the most economically vulnerable as strict ECQ in Metro Manila and other places hardest hit by the pandemic extends until May 15 and as well as GCQ measures in other parts of the country after April 30,” Banac said in a statement.

Aside from Bayanihan Fund Challenge, the police force also conducted another voluntary donation drive called “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko!” Adopt a Family Program where police officers were urged to adopt an indigent family in their respective areas of responsibility by providing them food packs or grocery items and financial assistance good for at least one week.

“Latest total donation of police personnel to the “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko” or KKSK Program has supported over 141,000 poor families throughout the country or equivalent to PHP81 million worth of assistance which together with the PNP Bayanihan Fund Challenge will help augment the government’s social amelioration program,” he added.

Banac, meanwhile, called on Filipino who are able to share their own resources to do their own donation efforts to help the less fortunate amid the pandemic.

Leaders in the command group, directorial staff, police regional offices, national support units, and all-star rank officers have pledged to donate 50 percent of their salary for the month of May.

Meanwhile, Gamboa ordered the Directorate for Comptrollership to turn over the collected funds to the National Treasury or to any appropriate government agencies. He also assured transparency and real-time monitoring on the status of the funds.

“More than our services, this is our golden opportunity to selflessly share, provide social and moral support and economic relief to our fellow Filipinos who belong to the poorest of the poor,” Gamboa said.

Meanwhile, the PNP Health Service said the number of Covid-19 cases in the police force has reached 83, with 12 recoveries and three deaths as of Sunday.

It has also reported 567 suspect and 126 probable Covid-19 cases.

