﻿PNP E. Visayas reactivates group for safe Samar polls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reactivated a team tasked to ensure this year’s peaceful and orderly elections in Samar province.

The activation of the regional operations task group is a proactive measure of the police regional office to prevent election-related violence, said Police Regional Office (PRO) 8 (Eastern Visayas) director Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac in a statement issued on Friday.

“We encourage the people in Samar for their cooperation and be of help in providing any information to the police authorities in order to prevent any untoward occurrences that may hinder the conduct of safe and orderly elections,” Banac said.

The team led by Col. Jonathan Cabal, deputy regional director for operations, had its first meeting on February 16 at the Samar police provincial office in Catbalogan City in Samar.

Col. Richard Saavedra, Samar police provincial director is the task group’s deputy commander.

The team will focus on monitoring and supervision in areas of Samar to prevent and address election-related incidents that may possibly occur in the areas as perceived in the previous elections caused by intense political rivalry between contending candidates.

Poll-related incidents are more prevalent in the first district of Samar.

Just this month, three supporters of a mayoralty candidate were ambushed in Santa Margarita, Samar while a youth council official was fatally shot on Calbayog City, Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency