PNP E. Visayas kicks off donation drive for cops with Covid-19

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas has launched a donation drive to help police front-liners in the region infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement Friday, Police Regional Office (PRO)-8 director, Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba said the campaign dubbed “Singko Kontra Covid” encourages all uniformed and non-uniformed PNP personnel in the region to donate at least PHP5 every month until December.

“This campaign underscores the spirit of bayanihan among all our personnel to provide immediate financial assistance for our police officers who caught the virus and risk their lives in performing their mandated duties to ensure public safety amid the global health crisis,” he added.

To date, a total of 37 police front-liners in the region have been infected with Covid-19 and 33 of them remain in isolation while four are now back on duty after recovering from the disease.

Balba said the donation drive is implemented in all police regional offices in adherence to the directive of PNP Administrative Support for Covid-19 Task Force.

“We are doing this voluntarily to help our comrades who are battling this unseen enemy and through this collective effort, we will be able to win this battle as one,” he added.

Apart from unhampered law enforcement and security operations amid the health crisis, Balba said they have also been making initiatives to ease the burden of poor families affected by community quarantine.

Since March, PRO-8 has already extended relief assistance to some 20,641 families or 101,800 individuals through its “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko” program.

This nationwide initiative encourages all police officers to adopt an indigent family in their respective areas of responsibility by providing relief goods or cash assistance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We understand how difficult living is nowadays in these back-breaking moments. We sympathize with the community, especially those who have less income to sustain their daily needs,” Balba said.

He added the project will continue as quarantine measures remain in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency