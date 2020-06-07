PNP, DOH probe police doctor’s alleged toxic inhalation death

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to conduct an investigation into the death of a police doctor who reportedly died after inhaling some decontamination chemicals.

Capt. Casey Gutierrez died on May 31 not from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) but from the inhalation of a disinfectant inside a quarantine facility in Pasig City.

“Nakatanggap na tayo ng initial na ulat na merong tayong police doctor na binawian ng buhay, aksidenteng nakalanghap ng chemical sa ating quarantine facility at sa ngayon ay inaalam na ito ng health service upang matukoy at hindi na maulit ang pangyayari at tayo ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng nasabing police doctor (We received a report about the death of a police doctor after he accidentally inhaled a chemical at the quarantine facility. The health service is now looking into it to prevent the same from happening again. We are sending our conveying our sincerest condolences to his family),” PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac on Sunday said in a radio interview.

Banac said the PNP has sought the assistance of the Department of Health for an independent investigation into an incident of accidental exposure to hazardous chemicals of a team of police medical and healthcare personnel at the PNP-managed Covid-19 quarantine facility.

PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa has ordered Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, PNP Deputy Chief for Administration and head of Administrative Support to Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOTF) to make representations with the Office of Secretary Francisco Duque III seeking DOH assistance in the ongoing probe into the May 24 incident at the Philippine Sports Arena-Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (PSA-TTMF).

“The PNP mourns the death of Dr. Casey Gutierrez and I have ordered a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. All efforts must be exerted to ensure that no similar incident happens in the future,” Gamboa said in a statement.

He emphasized that the welfare and safety of police personnel performing front line duties is a priority in all PNP operations in this time of health crisis.

“It is our duty to keep our police front-liners safe,” he said.

Gutierrez died at the Lung Center of the Philippines due to inhalation injuries while S/Sgt. Steve Rae Salamanca and Cpl. Runie Toledo, both members of the PNP Medical Reserve Force, also experienced similar conditions due to chemical inhalation and were treated at the PNP General Hospital.

Gutierrez, Salamanca and Toledo were detailed at the PSA-TTMF in Pasig City. While performing routine decontamination procedure in the evening of May 24, the team accidentally sprayed concentrated decontamination solution (sodium hypochlorite) that caused irritation and difficulty in breathing.

Other PNP personnel rushed to administer first aid to the victims.

According to Cascolan, the independent investigation will be participated in by other concerned agencies involved in the administration of the PSA-TTMF.

At the same time, Cascolan reminded police healthcare personnel and frontline medical units to always be mindful of safety procedures in the workplace by raising awareness to biosafety and chemical hazards.

The ASCOTF earlier noted that the chemical disinfectant used in in another PNP-managed quarantine facility at the PICC is hypoallergenic and biodegradable, and that the PSA-TTMF and PICC have different service providers.

ASCOTF is implementing reentry protocols in all PNP camps and installations as the PNP resumes regular operations under the new normal.

These protocols include disinfection of offices, reconfiguration and observance of minimum health standards in the workplace.

According to Gutierrez’s wife, Shella Distor, also a medical doctor, her husband died of a toxic inhalation injury which he obtained while undergoing disinfection after getting swab samples of coronavirus patients at Ultra (PhilSports) in Pasig City.

She said Gutierrez complained of difficulty in breathing and was initially brought to the PNPGH in Camp Crame but was transferred to the Lung Center the next day and died five days after the incident.

“He died out of negligence and incompetence,” Distor said in a Facebook post.

Two more police doctors have reportedly experienced incidents similar to Gutierrez’s.

Gutierrez has three children, one is five, the other is four and the youngest is five months old.

“Paano ko ‘to tatanggapin? (How can I accept this?) How can i move on? Papaano na kami? Saan ako hihingi ng tulong (What will happen to us? Where I can ask help) to seek justice for you? Di ko matanggap (I can’ accept) how we ended up,” said Distor in another Facebook post.

Source: Philippines News Agency