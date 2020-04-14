PNP deploys medical team to PICC patient care center

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday deployed a medical team to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), which was set up as a patient care facility for suspected coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a press statement, PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said the makeshift quarantine facility at the PICC Forum Tent was designed by personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways as a treatment center for patients who are considered mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

Banac said 16 police medical officers and healthcare personnel from the PNP Health Service under Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr., and 128 non-medical personnel will manage the operations of the 294-bed patient care center at the PICC.

He said there will be weekly shifts of 42 personnel who will take turns in manning the quarantine hub.

PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa said the police force has been tasked to manage security at the PICC while its Health Service will be in charge of medical operations.

“This health facility at PICC will provide supportive care to anyone who will be admitted under the close supervision of the PNP Health Service and DOH. The PNP, with our corps of medical and healthcare personnel, is honored to take on this crucial responsibility in our national efforts to stand our ground against Covid-19 and heal the land of this contagion,” he said.

Gamboa said aside from the PICC, the World Trade Center and the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex were also designated as patient care centers quarantine since March 31.

Biosafety protocols such as decontamination and provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all PNP health workers and non-health workers in the quarantine hub is strictly implemented.

Source: Philippines News Agency