﻿PNP deploys 1.2K cops to secure Holy Week activities in NorMin

The Police Regional Office-10 (PRO-10) said Monday it will deploy 1,223 uniformed personnel to monitor the peace and order during the Holy Week observance throughout Northern Mindanao.

Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar, spokesperson of PRO-10, said the personnel will be safeguarding activities in 181 churches and 58 religious and pilgrimage sites region-wide.

Most of the deployment will be in this city with 491 personnel, followed by the province of Misamis Oriental with 171, Olaivar said in an interview.

With the recent easing of restrictions in most local government units in the region, PRO-10 is expecting an influx of locals and tourists visiting the region during the Lenten season.

Maj. Evans Viñas, spokesperson of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO), said in a separate interview they will ensure not only to maintain peace and order but also to enforce existing health protocols.

“Not only will we monitor pilgrimage sites but also resorts and beaches (during Easter Sunday) to ensure the public’s safety,” Viñas said.

He said COCPO is tasked to monitor 25 churches and two pilgrimage sites in the city.

The city government here has also issued guidelines for Holy Week activities, which include that those visiting pilgrimage sites aged 18 and above must be fully vaccinated. The public is also expected to observe barangay ordinances that restrict minors from public areas.

Meanwhile, the province of Camiguin has reminded visitors to the island’s popular “Panaad” pilgrimage sites and churches to bring their vaccination card and secure a hotel booking confirmation.

Camiguin provincial planning officer Nykolsha Mae Rayos said tourists also need to register for a “Clean Camiguin QR” account and accomplish a health declaration form.

