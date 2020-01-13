PNP, DENR seize hot lumber products in Agusan Sur

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Agusan del Sur have intensified their anti-illegal logging campaigns in the province that resulted in the confiscation of some illegally-cut lumbers and the arrest of four suspects.

A total of 521 pieces of undocumented mixed dipterocarp lumbers of assorted sizes were seized by a joint DENR and PNP operations on Sunday in the town of Trento, the Police Regional Office-Region 13 (PRO-13) said in a report.

PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr. said the confiscated lumber products have a total volume of 2,451.9 board feet with an estimated value of PHP49,038.

The joint forces also arrested four suspects, three of whom are minors, all residents of Barangay Manat in Trento town.

One of the suspects was identified as Alpha A. Valisado while authorities withheld the identities of the three minors.

The report said the illegal lumber products were loaded in four single motorcycles locally known as habal-habal.

The authorities also confiscated the four motorcycles used in transporting the said illegal forest products.

Esquivel said the suspect is now under the custody of Trento PNP while the three minors were referred to the station's Women and Children Protection Desk.

The confiscated illegal products were also placed under the custody of the DENR in the area.

Esquivel also commended the efforts of the DENR personnel and the elements of 1303rd Maneuver Company and Trento Police Station for the success of the said operation.

He said the suspects will be charged with violation of Presidential Decree 705, also known as the Forestry Laws, Rules and Regulations in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency