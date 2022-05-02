﻿PNP denies red-tagging progressive solon

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday denied the alleged red-tagging of individuals and groups, particularly Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate.

This, following reports of a tarpaulin displayed in front of the Capas Municipal Police Station in Tarlac that prompted Zarate to issue a statement condemning the alleged red-tagging linking his name to the communist terrorist organization Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said police have no control over who mounted the tarpaulin especially since it was placed on the outer portion of the gated police station.

“The PNP vows to investigate the matter as it attempts to tarnish the reputation of the police organization,” Carlos said in a statement.

Carlos reiterated that the PNP does not allow its personnel to use PNP facilities for political or social statements or towards disrespecting anyone.

“Rest assured, our main goal is to promote peace and order to the communities we serve,” Carlos said.

Earlier, National Task Force to end Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson for sectoral concerns and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy said “the term red-tagging is just a tool” of front organizations of the CPP-NPA to silence those who speak against them “to blow their cover.”

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency