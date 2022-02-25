﻿PNP Covid-19 tracker: Active cases down to 33

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday reported that active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the force further declined to 33.

In its latest Covid-19 tracker, the PNP said this is lower than Wednesday’s 39 active cases.

Another 12 new recoveries raised the number of recovered personnel to 48,640.

Only six new cases were reported, placing the number of PNP personnel who got infected with the disease at 48,801 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The death toll stays at 128.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated members of the force were placed at 97.92 percent or equivalent to 220,206 personnel out of the 224,878 in the roster.

Those awaiting a second dose at 1.77 percent or 3,970 while those unvaccinated are at 0.31 percent or 702.

PNP personnel who got a booster or third shot are now at 53.52 percent or 117,855.

Source: Philippines News Agency