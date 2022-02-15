﻿PNP Covid-19 tracker: Active cases down to 258

The Philippine National Police (PNP) continues to see a decline in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases among its ranks, with only 258 active cases as of Monday.

In its latest Covid-19 tracker, the PNP said this is lower than Sunday’s 265, with only 10 new infections.

Another 17 new recoveries raised the total recovery count to 48,353, out of a total of 48,739 confirmed logged infections since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The death toll stands at 128.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated PNP personnel were placed at 97.60 percent or personnel out of a total of 224,875 personnel.

Those who have yet to receive a second shot are at 2.04 percent or 4,595 and those unvaccinated are placed at 0.36 percent or equivalent to 794.

Around 47.92 percent or 105,175 personnel have received booster doses.

