PNP cites gains vs. human trafficking in Interpol meet

MANILA: The Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 status in the annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. stressed this achievement in presenting the accomplishments of the police force against human trafficking during a preliminary meeting of the 24th INTERPOL Asian Regional Conference held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Tier 1 is the highest rating in TIP's four-tier classification, indicating that the Philippine government "continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts" against trafficking.

"For seven consecutive years, the Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 status in the annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report. The State Department recognized Manila's assistance to a total of 6,772 potential trafficking victims and around 1,143 Filipino trafficking survivors from the Middle East and Asia," Azurin said in a statement on Friday.

Azurin noted that the Philippines fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and that the country demonstrates a serious and sustained effort during the reporting period.

"It lauded the country's efforts to convict and punish traffickers and the increased use of prosecution procedures, reducing further harm to the victims," he added.

The PNP chief also presented a report from the force's Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) revealing that with an estimated 10 million Filipinos working overseas in nearly 170 countries, approximately 3 percent work without a contract.

The Philippines is among the source countries of victims falling prey to human trafficking. Cases of labor trafficking are prevalent in countries in the Middle East, particularly household or construction workers.

To curb these crimes, Azurin emphasized the strengthened collaboration of the PNP WCPC with other government agencies through the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) which serves as the coordinating and monitoring mechanism for all anti-human trafficking efforts of the government. Also, the Philippines through the IACAT mobilized the Overseas Filipino Workers or OFW Task Force.

The PNP forged a partnership with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and other private financial institutions, both local and abroad, to help track suspicious transactions between foreign or local individuals believed to be involved in purchasing or soliciting child abuse materials.

"Over the past years, the synergies of the international community have achieved remarkable results which the Philippines will continue to support to fully address the crimes that transcend national boundaries," Azurin stressed.

Interpol president Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, meanwhile, commended the PNP for its efforts in human trafficking and migrant smuggling thus encouraging other members to imitate the initiatives of the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency