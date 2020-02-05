PNP chief to visit regional offices in 6 months

Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa on Tuesday arrived at the regional office here to kick off its round of command conferences in all regions in the country.

It is my intention that for the next six months, I will go around the Philippines together with my directorial staff so the people here (at the regional office) would feel us from the national headquarters, that we support, and we are one with them, Gamboa said.

The PNP has 17 regional offices nationwide.

During his visit to the first regional office as PNP chief, Gamboa led the turnover of an ambulance to the regional office and the inauguration of the new PNP regional legal office.

The PNP chief along with the top officials from the national headquarters held a command conference and meeting with key police officials in Eastern Visayas.

Gamboa said police at the regional levels would get the chance to get acquainted with the generals, see the exchange of ideas, and witness how things work at the national headquarters.

They will be given the opportunity to ask questions directly to the top national officials, and also get direct answers from us, he said.

He added that as the new chief of police, he would also take advantage of the opportunity to meet the people in the community and get their sentiments.

This has been done before. It's quite costly, but it's worth it. Not a single centavo will be spent by the regional offices, he said.

Gamboa, the country's 21st PNP chief, was officially named by President Rodrigo Duterte as PNP Director-General on Jan. 17, 2020.

He was the PNP's officer-in-charge since Oct. 15, 2019, until his appointment.

Source: Philippines News Agency