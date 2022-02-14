﻿PNP chief to poll bets: ‘Follow MMDA’s weekday ban on caravans’

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos urged candidates to observe campaign guidelines, particularly the Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) directive prohibiting caravans in major thoroughfares on weekdays.

He said scheduling arrangement will be convenient for the motorists and commuters who are rushing to and from their destinations on weekdays.

“I hope that the candidates and their supporters will understand that they should not be the cause of delay for the general public,” Carlos said in a statement on Saturday night.

Carlos, however, agreed with the MMDA’s policy that campaign caravans should only be allowed on weekends and holidays in Metro Manila.

“This will be practical since lesser volume of vehicles are out on the streets,” he said.

He added that the PNP will assist in whatever possible way to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for the benefit of the people.

“May we also remind them to get the necessary permit from the LGU (local government unit) concerned whenever they want to conduct a motorcade or caravan,” he said.

The 86-day campaign period for candidates seeking national elective positions started on February 8.

There are 10 candidates running for president while nine bets are vying for the vice presidential seat.

There are 64 senatorial aspirants who will be vying for 12 senatorial seats while there are 178 party-list candidates.

The campaign period for local candidates — which includes members of the House of Representatives, and elective provincial, city, and municipal officials — will officially kick off on March 25.

Source: Philippines News Agency