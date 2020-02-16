PNP chief seeks revenge for cop killed by NPA in Iloilo

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa vowed to launch offensive attacks against the New People's Army (NPA) members who killed a young police captain in Iloilo province.

Gamboa made this promise as he paid his respect to the remains of Capt. Efren Espanto Jr. at Camp Delgado in Iloilo City on Saturday.

Espanto, 29, of La Carlota City was the team leader of Western Visayas Regional Mobile Force Reconnaissance Company that operated against the NPA on Feb. 12 in Aglobong village, Janiuay town.

He succumbed to a gunshot wound on his right eye after a 15-minute clash with the NPA rebels, according to the police report.

We will seek revenge, and they (rebels) should hide already because revenge will be sought by the Philippine National Police and I will be true to that word, Gamboa said in a media interview.

Gamboa said he is leaving the deployment of men to Police Regional Office (PRO 6) director Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan because of course, targets must also be very specific so as not to waste logistics.

He said the death of Espanto is also a call to the members of NPA, an armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), to return to the folds of the law.

He said offensive operations will go on until the communist rebels surrender.

Not until that there will be again death on either side, we suggest you go down and the government is prepared to accept you, he said.

Among the benefits offered to rebel returnees include livelihood, housing, and an opportunity to live normal life away from chaos.

CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency