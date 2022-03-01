﻿PNP chief orders check on cops’ phones, gadgets over ‘e-sabong’

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Monday urged all unit commanders to inspect mobile phones and other gadgets of their subordinates to determine those who are hooked on ‘e-sabong’ (online cockfighting).

“Ilang beses ko nang sinabi na pinagbabawalan ko kayo na maglaro niyang ‘e-sabong’ or ‘online sabong’ (I have told you how many times already that you are barred from engaging in ‘e-sabong or online sabong’ so many times) and yesterday (Sunday) our Chief-of-Staff caught one (playing) inside camp. That is an addiction. if you are into that, we will make sure you will stop,” he said shortly after the regular flag-raising rites in Camp Crame.

Carlos reminded police officers anew to refrain from betting (online) while on duty.

“If you are playing games that are not connected with our work, please stop it. Huwag kayong magalit sa amin. Kami po ay naninigurado na di kayo mapahamak. (Please don’t get mad at us. We just want to make sure that you will not get into trouble),” he added.

Carlos told police officers that incurring debts from this vice that can amount to up to PHP3 million is no small matter as this could force them to engage in criminal activities so they can pay for it.

The PNP chief also said he believes that checking police officers’ phones for this purpose will not violate their rights.

Carlos warned sanctions against police officers caught betting online or any type of gambling while on duty.

He added that police are barred from gambling even if they are off-duty.

Last February 16, a rookie police officer, Pat. Glenn Angoluan, was nabbed after he led a series of robbery incidents in Laguna and Batangas.

Investigations showed that the suspect committed the crimes due to this addiction to ‘e-sabong’.

