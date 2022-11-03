PNP chief installs new Caraga police director

The new director of the Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) assumed his post in a ceremony held Wednesday morning at Camp Col. Rafael C. Rodriguez in Barangay Libertad here.

Outgoing PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. welcomed Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. and incoming PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II.

Top officials of Caraga Region witnessed the turnover ceremony on Wednesday led by Agusan del Norte Gov. Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante, Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel and Agusan del Norte First District Rep. Jose Aquino.

In his message, Caramat thanked the local government units (LGUs), the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the private sector, and the communities for their full support of the campaigns of PRO-13 against criminality and terrorism.

“During those days, we have our ups and downs. But with the support and cooperation of everyone, we emerged victorious with all the battles we face, putting trust in each other and taking inspiration in realizing our mission of providing only the best police service that the people truly deserved,” Caramat said.

He also recognized the support and achievements of all officers and personnel of PRO-13 during his stint as regional director for a period of two years and 42 days.

“It was the men and women of PNP Caraga who did the job. All of the accomplishments are the results of your efforts and sacrifices. You have done an excellent job making PRO-13 the home of the brave, friendly, peace-centered police force. You deserve all the recognition,” Caramat said.

Labra also showed gratitude for the trust and confidence given to him by Azurin and Interior and Local Government Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr. for giving him the opportunity to lead the police force in the Caraga Region.

“I am also thankful to the local government leaders and community stakeholders of this region for giving me this chance. I will not put this to waste, as I have always done, I am giving my full attention and commitment to serve the people of PRO-13,” Labra said.

He said under his leadership, he will prioritize the fight against illegal drugs and other forms of criminalities, strengthen the support programs and services for the personnel of PRO-13, and boost the partnership with the LGUs and communities under the Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan, and Kaunlaran (MKK=K) program of the PNP.

He also assured that PRO-13, under his command and leadership, will adhere to the rule of law in all its activities and operations.

Azurin, in his message, was grateful to the presence of the LGU officials and the community leaders during the ceremony.

“We truly appreciate the presence of LGU officials and the community leaders who are our partners in promoting peace and security in our area,” Azurin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency