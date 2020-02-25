PNP chief groundbreaks P40 M PROCOR facility

Philippine National Police chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa led the groundbreaking of the PHP40 million, 4 storey multi purpose building at the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) headquarters in Camp Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet on Monday.

He also led the launching of the newly constructed PHP8 million, three story officers' barracks as well as the turn over of 24 desktop computers and an ambulance from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund Inc.

The multi purpose building will house offices, quarters and a multi purpose hall for functions and conferences. It is expected to be finished by 2021.

Some offices, including the Public Information Office, will be relocated and temporarily hold office at the newly inaugurated officers' quarters pending completion of the new building.

Gamboa said the PNP is trying its best to improve the facilities of the police, which would allow the organization to provide better services.

During his visit, Gamboa reiterated the challenge for the regional police office to maintain its home of the most disciplined cops tag.

"The banner 'home of the most disciplined cops' captures what the leadership of the PNP aspires to imbibe in every PNP offices from the National headquarters, down," Gamboa said.

Continue having the leadership value that the PNP uphold, he added.

Gamboa said police should continue to earn the public's trust, noting that the PNP enjoys the third spot in the list of government agencies with a high approval rating which he hoped would continue and further improve.

Sama sama nating ituloy ang mga nasimulang pagbabago upang tuluyang gumanda ang ating imahe sa mata ng publiko (Let us continue the changes we have started to be able to continue improving our image in the eyes of the public), he said.

"We firmly believe that the PNP is gaining the trust of the public because of its sincerity in performing its mandate," Gamboa said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY