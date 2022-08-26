PNP chief cites public’s vital role in peacebuilding

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, on Thursday cited the need for cooperation and support from the public to maintain peace and order in the country.

Azurin, who served as guest of honor and speaker during the celebration of the 121st Police Service Anniversary held at Camp Julian Olivas here, recognized the vital role of the citizenry in its peacebuilding efforts.

He said that aside from gathering information that might be useful in the investigation of crime and other police activities, the cooperation and support of the citizens are needed.

“This gesture reflects the unique and unyielding support of our cherished partners in different communities, religious sectors, and other stakeholders in maintaining peace and order,” he said in his message during the live stream event.

“Over the years, the communities make valuable allies, partners, and stakeholders of the PNP that has elevated our police force to the highest sense of pride, motivation, and excellence towards success in achieving genuine transformation,” he added.

Likewise, Azurin commended the deserving and outstanding individuals and units in the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3) for their exemplary achievement during the past years.

“Ang inyong masigasig na pagpapatupad ng mga ating programa laban sa kriminalidad, illegal na droga, korapsyon at terorismo, ay patunay lamang nang iyong buong paninindigan sa tumutuligsa mga mandato para sa bayan at mamamayang Pilipino (Your diligent implementation of our program against criminality, illegal drugs, corruption and terrorism is a proof of your strong stand to those against the mandates for the nation and the Filipino people),” he said.

Azurin urged them to continuously promote dedicated public service as law enforcers and guardians of peace and order in the country.

“Let us always ensure that the judicious use of authority shall be grounded on the respect for human dignity, transparency, integrity, accountability, the rule of law, and democratic governance,” he added.

He also expressed confidence that the collective efforts of the PNP will not go to waste as the police forces are more vigilant, responsive, and assertive in denying opportunities to those who are engaged in nefarious activities.

“Let us continue to stand in solidarity as we work together for the full realization of the government’s aspirations of a safer, peaceful, more responsive, and stronger equitable society,” Azurin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency