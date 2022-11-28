PNP chief Azurin off to Interpol conference in France

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is set to leave the country soon to represent the Philippines in an annual conference of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in France that seeks to strengthen member countries in the fight against transnational crime.

The conference will cement the resolutions on issues about financial crime, anti-corruption, cybercrime, crimes against children, and the DNA database of missing persons, which were discussed in the 90th Interpol General Assembly in India in October.

Azurin did not say though when the actual conference would be.

“Ito yung parang annual meeting ng lahat ng mga hepe ng kapulisan na member ng Interpol. So ipa-finalize doon yung mga resolutions na napag-usapan sa Interpol sa India last month para sa ganun maging operational (This is like the annual meeting of all the chiefs of police who are members of the Interpol. The resolutions that were discussed during the Interpol meeting in India last month will be finalized to make them operational),” he told reporters after leading the oath-taking of 95 newly appointed Police Commissioned Officers under the PNP Lateral Entry Program this year in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Friday.

The meeting is expected to beef up the processes in the exchange of information among member countries to further improve the fight against transnational crime.

He said cybercrime and cyber security are just a few topics that the meeting would focus on.

Other officials of the PNP will join Azurin – directors of the Directorate for Intelligence, Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, Directorate for Operations, Directorate for Police Community Relations, and Directorate for Information and Communication Management.

At the Interpol General Assembly last month, Azurin who led the Philippine delegation presented a paper highlighting the recent developments in the PNP campaign against illegal drugs, cybercrime, intellectual property rights violations, transnational crime, and Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children.

Source: Philippines News Agency