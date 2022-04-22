﻿PNP checkpoints net over 2.7K Comelec gun ban violators

A total of 2,738 people have been arrested so far for violating the election gun ban, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

In a statement, the PNP said 2,661 of those apprehended were civilians, 44 security guards, 16 police officers, and 17 military personnel.

It added that a total of 2,612 police operations yielded 2,065 firearms, 11,128 pieces of ammunition, and 1,103 deadly weapons.

Citing its latest data, the PNP said the top five regions in terms of the number of arrested violators are the National Capital Region with 1,017, followed by Calabarzon (313); Central Visayas (283); Central Luzon (258); and Western Visayas (159).

According to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10728, the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or deadly weapons is prohibited outside of the residence and in all public places from January 9 until June 8.

Exempted from the ban are law enforcers but they should have authorization from the Comelec and wear an agency-prescribed uniform while on official duty during the election period.

Violators face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification from holding public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification from securing a gun license.

The Philippines is set to hold national and local elections on May 9 this year.