PNP: Case folders of erring Metro Manila cops all accounted for

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday clarified that there are no missing case folders of erring police officers in Metro Manila. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said there was only a delay in the release of case folders, as confirmed by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Personnel and Records Management Division chief Col. Rodel Pastor. ''Yung DLOS (Discipline Law and Order Section) wherein ito 'yung repository ng ating mga administrative case folder ay may mga naglipat-lipat ng opisina. Nag-iba iba din 'yung mga personnel na humawak nitong mga case folder so ang nakita dito talaga na problema ay hindi nagkaroon ng proper turnover (The DLOS, the repository of our administrative case folders, some of those who were in-charge moved from one office to another. It turned out that these case folders were handled by different persons, so the real problem here was that there was no proper turnover),' Fajardo said during a press briefing held in Camp Crame, Quezon City. She added t hat some misplaced case folders were already found. "'Yung storage nila ay iba iba. So nung hinahanap sa isang lugar which they believed na nandoon 'yung case folder ay wala doon. So pinuntahan nila doon sa isang temporary storage facility na pinaglagyan nila dahil naglipat sila ng opisina. Nakita naman doon. (They have different storage areas. So when they searched for these case folders at the place where they believe these were located, they did not find them. They went to a temporary storage facility which they used when they relocated and these were found there)," she added. Fajardo said the NCRPO is now developing a database to track the status of the cases, as per the order of its chief, Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, and of PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. who wants an accounting of all case folders in regional offices. From July 20, 2022 to Jan. 10 this year, a total of 3,998 administrative cases nationwide have been resolved by the PNP. It resulted in the dismissal of 991 police personnel, including 65 who tested positive for illegal drugs. Manila jeepney robbery response Meanwhile, Fajardo said six members of the Manila Police District (MPD) were relieved from their posts following their response to a recent jeepney robbery in Sta. Mesa District. Fajardo said police operational procedures (POP) were not observed during the incident, which went viral on social media. "Once makita natin na nagkaroon talaga ng negligence ay this constitutes less grave offense at medyo mabigat ito dahil violation ito ng existing POPs natin (Once we see that there was negligence, this constitutes less grave offense and this is a bit heavy because this is a violation of the existing POPs),' Fajardo told reporters. Based on the MPD report, the 27-year-old suspect attempted to rob the jeepney and held the driver at knifepoint along Magsaysay Boulevard at around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 12. The driver stopped the jeepney in front of a supermarket, jumped out and sought help from the Plaza Avelino precinct, located acros s the street from the supermarket. Around 10 police officers, some bearing wooden batons and shields, were seen in the viral video surrounding the jeepney and trying to apprehend the suspect. The suspect managed to get out of the vehicle and allegedly attacked a policeman, who shot him in the leg, the MPD reported. Source: Philippines News Agency