PNP-Bicol digitizes police clearance issuance of 24 stations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Region 5 (Bicol) has started using a systematic and centralized application in issuing police clearances to the public through the National Police Clearance System (NPCS). Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) spokesperson, on Wednesday said the system has enabled 24 police stations in Bicol to issue national police clearance. "With the new system, only the 24 police stations in the region were allowed to issue the national police clearance (NPC) which we know before as local police clearances. The advantage of this is that, even when you are in Manila and you need a copy of your NPC, you just need to go to a police station where they are also enabled to issue clearances, and you can get a copy," Calubaquib said. The 24 NPCS-enabled police stations in the region are those in Daraga, Legazpi City, Libon, Ligao City and Tabaco City, all in Albay; Daet, Labo and Paracale in Camarines Norte; San Andres and Virac in Catanduanes; Calabanga, Libmanan, Iriga City and Pili in Camarines Sur; Aroroy, Cawayan, Masbate City and Placer in Masbate; Bulan, Gubat, Pilar and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon; and the Police Station 1 and Station 2 in Naga City. Calubaquib said municipal police stations not included in the list can no longer issue police clearances but are mandated to assist applicants in securing their national police clearance. "Persons intending to secure the NPC can avail it at the mentioned police stations near their areas. It must be filed in person and must bring with them valid identification cards. They will also be asked for fingerprints and pictures during the process. Payment is only PHP150.00 which can be paid through Land Bank. The system shall also help checked records of individuals and determine their involvement in criminal acts," she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency