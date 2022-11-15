PNP Bicol digitizes personnel dental records

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) launched on Monday an electronic record-keeping management tool to digitize the dental records of its personnel and their dependents.

PRO-5 chief, Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, said the Dental Information Management Accuracy System (DIMAS) will hasten the storage, retrieval, management, and printing of their dental records.

“This is another milestone for PRO-5 and I hope that other offices will also look into developing their programs and take advantage of the latest technology not only to make our jobs easier and more efficient but for us to be able to serve better and more effectively,” Dimas said in his message.

He said the project was a technological adaptation method anchored on the Chief Philippine National Police peace and security campaign plan.

PRO-5 spokesperson, Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, in an interview, said the digitization of the dental records of their personnel and dependents was just the start of their digital transformation.

“After the dental records, the next digitalization will be the PNP Personnel Accounting and Information System (PAIS) of all the more or less 12,000 active personnel of PRO-5,” Calubaquib said.

She said the PNP PAIS will contain information on pay slips, salaries, allowances, awards, assignments, deductions, and adjustments.

Meanwhile, the launching coincided with the flag-raising ceremony where five PNP personnel were recognized for their unwavering dedication and for exemplifying extraordinary efforts in line with their law enforcement duties.

Awardees for Medalya ng Kagalingan were Maj. Alwin L. Magayanes and Corporal Mell G. Diesta, both from Mobo Police Station and responsible for the Oct. 1, 2022 arrest of the Number 4 regional most wanted person for murder.

The same award was also presented to Senior Master Sergeant Johnwell Cada Almanzar and Corporal Ronhiel Jovelo Obin from the RPDEU for successful anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the confiscation of 56.063 grams of shabu worth PHP 381,228 on Sept. 20, 2022.

A Medalya ng Pagkilala was accorded to Chief Master Sergeant Diosdado Dumalasa from Bombon Police Station of the Camarines Sur Provincial Police who donated a “pedicab,” assorted groceries, a sack of rice, and school supplies to a 60-year-old man and his family.

