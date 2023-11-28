PNP Awaits DILG Decision on Appeal of Dismissed Quezon City Police Officer

Quezon City – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has stated that the future of Lt. Col. Mark Julio Abong, a police officer involved in a bar incident in Quezon City, is currently pending the decision of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on his appeal.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, clarified that the DILG is processing Abong's second appeal. This follows the Regional Appellate Board (RAB) of the PNP's denial of his first appeal and affirmation of the Quezon City People's Law Enforcement Board (QC PLEB)'s decision for his dismissal.

Abong was initially ordered to be dismissed from service by the PLEB in March, following multiple charges linked to a hit-and-run case in August 2022 that resulted in the death of a tricycle driver and injury to a passenger. The PLEB found him guilty of grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming a police officer, with aggravating circumstances of employing fraudulent means to conceal an offense.

Fajardo indicated that the PNP has not executed the PLEB's decision due to Abong's timely appeal to the RAB and subsequently to the Office of the Secretary of Interior and Local Government (SILG). The PNP is awaiting the completion of this process before issuing any implementing orders.

QC-PLEB executive officer, lawyer Rafael Calinisan, has stated that while Abong filed an appeal, the board's decision remains "final and executory" under Republic Act (RA) 6975 (DILG Act of 1990), RA 8551 (Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998), and relevant National Police Commission Circulars.

However, Fajardo noted that summary dismissal powers are vested only in the PNP chief, regional police directors, and the National Police Commission director, not including the PLEB. She mentioned a letter from May 2023 acknowledging the RAB's authority on the appeal.

In a recent incident, Abong faced charges of illegal discharge of firearms, alarm and scandal, and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Omnibus Election Code, along with physical injury and slander by deed. These charges stem from an altercation at a bar in Barangay Laging Handa, where he reportedly grabbed a waiter and argued with a customer, later firing his handgun outside the establishment.

Following the bar incident, the PNP Legal Service has recommended an administrative case against Abong to the Internal Affairs Service.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has filed formal complaints against Abong with the city's prosecutor's office.