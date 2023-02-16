PNP anti-scalawag unit boosts drive vs. VAWC offenders among cops

MANILA: Aside from going after police officers involved in illegal activities, the anti-scalawag unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is also cracking down on cops facing charges for violence against women and children (VAWC).

Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) chief, Brig. Gen. Warren de Leon, said Thursday this includes police officers who are harassing their partners and failing to support their families.

Based on IMEG's latest data, de Leon said there were 42 arrest warrants issued by the court in 2022 against police officers for VAWC offenses, with 24 police officers arrested.

“Huwag nilang bugbugin (dapat) suportahan nila bilang pulis sila nga dapat ang magprotekta kasi ang iba din kasi diyan kahit girlfriend mo pa lang puwede ka ireklamo ng VAWC. Minsan meron pa silang ibang pamilya, doon kinukulang kasi nagiging dalawa yung kaldero (binubuhay) kaya mas magastos yun. Kinakapos ng kanilang suporta kung tutuusin tinaas ang suweldo ng pulis kaya lang naka-design yun para sa isang pamilya lang. Huwag ka na dodoble kung wala kang ibang source ng income (They should not beat them (they should) support them as the police, they should be the ones to protect others because even if it's your girlfriend, the VAWC can complain about you. Sometimes they have another family, that's where it's missing because the pot (being raised) becomes two so it's more expensive. Their support is lacking, in fact, the salary of the police was raised, so it was designed for only one family. Don't double down if you don't have another source of income),” de Leon said in a TV interview.

The latest cop to be charged for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004 is from the PNP Maritime Group.

Senior M/Sgt. Leonardo Calubong, 39, was arrested last Feb. 9 inside the Special Waterborne Operations School (SWOS) of the PNP Maritime Group in Barangay Solo, Mabini, Batangas.

Calubong has an arrest warrant issued by the Malolos City, Bulacan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 39.

The warrant of arrest emanated from the complaint of his estranged wife for physical abuse which transpired sometime on July 2022.

The police officer accused was apprised of his basic constitutional rights and likewise brought to Mabini Municipal police station for documentation and proper disposition.

Source: Philippines News Agency