PNP anti-drug group seizes P795-M narcotics in May

MANILA: Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) - Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) confiscated illegal drugs valued at more than PHP795 million in May. In a statement on Monday, PDEG chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said these illegal drugs were seized in 81 intelligence-driven operations, comprising 31 buy-bust operations, three search warrant operations, 23 marijuana eradication operations, and 24 manhunt operations. A total of 74 drug personalities were arrested, consisting of 47 arrested in buy-bust operations, 24 wanted persons apprehended during manhunt operations. and three suspects captured through search warrant operations. Matta said the operations led to the seizure of 5.64 kg. of suspected shabu, as well the destruction of 3,132,300 pieces of marijuana plants, 500 pieces of marijuana seedlings, 1,090,000 marijuana leaves, and 3 kg. of marijuana seeds. He added that the PDEG's relentless crackdown has significantly contributed to impeding the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensuring th e safety and well-being of the citizens. Source: Philippines News Agency