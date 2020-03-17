PNP, AFP to continue enforcing enhanced quarantine checkpoints

Police and military units will continue manning the various checkpoints set up to enforce the government's ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"The police and military will enforce the (enhanced community quarantine). And this will be done with the manning of the checkpoint together with the Philippine National Police (PNP)," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a message Tuesday.

Lorenzana was responding to queries on the role of the Armed Forces of the Philippines now that President Rodrigo R. Duterte had placed the entire island of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine Monday.

"The AFP will man the checkpoints with the PNP. Support lang kami dito sa (We are just supporting the) PNP as we do not have police powers," he said.

Asked on whether there are plans to to halt operations against the New People's Army (NPA) rebels in wake of the Covid-19 threat, Lorenzana said: "The NPA heard the President. It's up to them. Our troops will be conducting peace, order and security operations as usual and be in the defensive against attacks."

Earlier, the Chief Executive said he is looking at the possibility of a ceasefire with the NPA to focus more on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the guidelines for the enhanced community quarantine issued by ranking Cabinet officials will suffice for now when asked on whether additional guidelines were issued to the police for this.

"No additional guidelines for now. The guidelines issued by PRRD and (Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles/Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año/Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar) during a press briefing last night will suffice. But as the days progress, PNP will issue directives when necessary," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency