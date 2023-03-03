PNP advisory group assesses another 131 ranking cops

MANILA : The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced that its five-member advisory group has assessed another set of documents belonging to 131 senior police officials.

This is part of the continuing evaluation of a total of 955 police generals and colonels to cleanse the ranks from possible involvement in illegal drugs.

"The advisory group marked the third session of its evaluation and screening of PNP senior officers in relation to the internal cleansing campaign of the PNP," said PNP spokesperson Col. Redrico Maranan in a statement Thursday night.

The group has so far evaluated a total of 466 senior officials and is set to evaluate and process the remaining senior officers in the coming weeks.

According to the advisory group, those found to be of reputable character upon screening and without any derogatory information throughout their service will be recommended to continue their police service.

On the other hand, the senior officers found to have derogatory reports will be subjected to further scrutiny and investigation.

The group is also set to prepare a comprehensive report to the Interior and Local Government Secretary and National Police Commission chairperson Benjamin Abalos Jr. for his subsequent endorsement to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"Moreover, the Group aims to culminate the screening process earlier than the imposed 90-day period. However expeditious the process may be, fairness, objectivity and due diligence in the conduct of the review proceedings is always observed," Maranan said.

Meanwhile, PNP chief, Gen. Rodolfo S. Azurin Jr., formally installed Brig. Gen. Rudolph B. Dimas as Director of the PNP Special Action Force, its national maneuver force.

Dimas replaced outgoing SAF commander, Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, who was designated as National Capital Region Police Office head.

Okubo expressed gratitude to the SAF personnel for their unwavering support during his term.

He also thanked the PNP leadership for the opportunity to lead the elite unit and for their trust and confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Dimas vowed to continue the legacy of his predecessor and maintain the high standards set by the SAF.

He also expressed commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the people from all forms of threats and violence

