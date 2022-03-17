﻿PNP activates security plan for safe summer travel

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday launched its “Ligtas Sumvac (Summer Vacation) 2022” campaign aimed at ensuring the safe travel of motorists and commuters for the Lenten season and the summer months.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said they anticipate more travelers this year due to the reopening of tourist hubs and the resumption of festivals which may attract both local and foreign tourists after a two-year hiatus.

“We are alerting all police units and stations to strictly adhere to our guidelines so we can avoid the resurgence of Covid cases and deter crimes from happening,” Carlos said in a statement.

For this initiative, the PNP has released a set of operational guidelines to better ensure that minimum public health standards and peace and order are maintained especially in tourist destinations or places of worship.

Under the guidelines, police units and stations are asked to start coordinating with community-based volunteers and force multipliers to be deployed whenever there is a significant activity.

Carlos said police officers will work hand-in-hand with the Department of Tourism or their counterparts in the localities to produce and distribute safety tips that can serve as guides for tourists.

Regular inspection of tourist sites is also a must alongside the conduct of mobile patrols and implementation of maximum police visibility in places of convergence and vital installations such as the passenger terminals.

Each police station assigned in the LGUs must also activate their tourist police to focus on specific complaints so immediate action can be taken.

“We remind our establishments and other tourist-related businesses to continue practicing the health protocol and to have their own system of guest monitoring. If prohibitions like the curfew and liquor ban are still in effect in areas where they belong, then they are obliged to adhere,” Carlos said.

The safety of everyone, despite the easing of protocol, can only be attained if there is a concerted effort among stakeholders, he added.

Metro Manila and 47 other areas in the country will remain under the most relaxed Alert Level 1 until the end of March.

Under Alert Level 1, movement of persons regardless of age and comorbidities is allowed, but with restrictions on crowded and closed spaces and close contact (3Cs) settings.

The operations of private establishments and government agencies are likewise allowed at full on-site capacity, subject to minimum public health standards.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) is also still requiring the wearing of well-fitted face masks, except when eating and drinking; participating in team and individual sports in venues where ventilation standards can be maintained, and practicing outdoor sports or exercise activities where physical distance can still be observed.

Source: Philippines News Agency