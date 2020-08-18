PNP activates ‘one network’, ‘e-mail system’ in new normal

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday officially activated its “PNP One Network” and “PNP Email System” as part of efforts to adapt to the new normal through the full use of information and communications technology.

In a statement, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa said the “PNP One Network” serves a “single backbone” that connects all PNP offices from the National Headquarters down to the Municipal Police Stations, from Itbayat, Batanes in the north to Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi in the south.

“We take pride in PNP One Network as among only among five government networks in the same league as that of Department of Finance, SSS (Social Security System), GSIS (Government Service Insurance System) and DOST (Department of Science and Technology), with established Autonomous System using Border Gateway Control,” he said.

The PNP Email System, on the other hand, serves as a secured and reliable digital communications platform for all official correspondence of PNP units and individual PNP personnel.

All police personnel will be issued a lifetime official email account that will be used to log-in to all PNP Information Systems.

“Digital copies of all personnel transaction documents such as Special Orders, Medical Records training Certificates, as well as official announcements and notices will be individually received by PNP personnel thru this platform,” Gamboa said.

Source: Philippines News Agency