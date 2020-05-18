PNP activates new unit for recruitment of cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday has formally activated its new unit in charge of the recruitment and selection process for new police officers.

PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa presided the activation ceremony of the Recruitment and Selection Service (PRS) in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The newly-established service hub will be under the supervision of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) and will also take charge of recruitment and selection process for rookie police officers, those availing of lateral entry for technical and line officers and the cadetship program of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

“Now, as the PNP is recruiting new police officers, we are proud to say that the organization is offering one of the highest-paying entry-level position jobs in the country,” he said.

He also thanked President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for his unwavering support to the police force in ensuring their morale and welfare as the law enforcement arm of the national government.

Gamboa invited young men and women to consider a promising career in the police service.

Interested parties who want to be part of the 205,000-strong police force may visit the PNP Online Recruitment Application System (ORAS) portal at www.pnporas.pnp-dprm.com for more details.

The new unit is headed by Col. Ma. Leonora Camarao, a lawyer.

DPRM director, Maj. Gen. Reynaldo Biay said the activation was originally approved on December 27, 2019, through Resolution Number 2019-103 of the National Police Commission.

Source: Philippines News Agency