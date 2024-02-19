PNP: 8.5K cops to secure People Power anniversary commemoration

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy 8,500 cops to secure activities for the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Feb. 25. 'We are looking at the rallies one in Cebu and the other rallies will be in Manila. In Cebu, we intend to deploy more or less 2,500 police personnel and in Metro Manila may hinanda rin na kaukulan (we also prepared for it), more or less 6,000. And of course, these numbers will adjust depending on how the intelligence reports will come in," PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of the 123rd founding anniversary of Manila Police District (MPD) on Monday. Acorda, meanwhile, appealed to protesters and groups to conduct their activities peacefully. 'We will be exercising maximum tolerance pero sana wala naman manggugulo (but I hope nobody would sow chaos),' said Acorda. He said police have not monitored any imminent security threats for the occasion. 'So far wala naman tayong nakikitang kumbaga nakakabahala (we don't see anythin g that seems disturbing) except for the crowd. We expect but nevertheless, our PNP, the men on the ground, we are closely monitoring all the intelligence reports na natatanggap natin (that we are receiving) and we will be deploying accordingly,' Acorda said. Feb. 25 is not included in the list of 2024 holidays released by Malacañang. 'The Office of the President maintains respect for the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution. However, it was not included in the list of special non-working days for the year 2024 because February 25 falls on a Sunday,' the Office of the President earlier said. 'There is minimal socio-economic impact in declaring this day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers and laborers,' it added. Source: Philippines News Agency