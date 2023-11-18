PNP: 100% support for Marcos admin, no destab plans

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday reassured the public there is no brewing destabilization plot as it dismissed reports of 'uneasiness' among its ranks. PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo made the statement when asked for comment about former president Rodrigo Duterte's statement that the military and the police are closely watching the political developments at the House of Representatives amid the allegedly emerging alliance between Speaker Martin Romualdez and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro. 'On the part of the PNP, hindi tayo makikilahok sa anumang attempt na i-destabilize itong ating government. Bagama't sabi ko nga, ang PNP ay nakahanda para i-defend ang security at sovereignty ng ating bansa but these political issues, sana ay huwag na masama pa iyong PNP (On the part of the PNP we will not participate in any attempt to destabilize our government. Although as I said, the PNP is ready to defend the security and sovereignty of our country but I hope the PNP would be excluded from these political issues),' she said. 'Mayroon tayong mandato na i-enforce iyong ating mga batas but kagaya ng sinabi ko kanina na as an institution, ang PNP po (We have a mandate to enforce our laws, as I said earlier, as an institution, the PNP is) 100 percent behind this administration,' she added. During his SMNI program on Wednesday, Duterte said Congress should be sensitive to the sentiments of the military and the police. 'Bantayan ninyo ang military pati pulis. Kayong nakipagkonsabo... hindi ko kayo tinatakot. Pero, bantayan ninyo ang military pati pulis. Ilan ang namatay at pinatay ninyo na pulis pati militar (Watch the military and the police closely. You who are conniving… I am not scaring you. But watch the military and the police. How many soldiers and police have been killed already)?" Duterte said, referring to security forces' deaths at the hands of Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army rebels. The former chief executive is facing a complaint filed by Castro, who accused him of grave threats and red-tagging. Source: Philippines News Agency