PN chief to boost Navy’s sea systems command

Newly-appointed Philippine Navy (PN) flag-officer-in-command, Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said he will capacitate the Naval Sea Systems Command (NSSC) to ensure that all incoming ships and platforms are properly maintained to ensure their availability in the coming years.

The PN chief said this is part of his priority program which is a "Sustainment Suite for New Platforms, Weapons, and Sensors of the Fleet".

He said boosting the NSSC is needed because it is the PN unit in charge of the maintenance and repairs of all Navy ships' weapons, communications and electronic systems along with the hull, machinery, and electrical systems of these vessels.

"To capacitate NSSC is to capacitate the Fleet and the Marines --- the one-two punch of the Philippine Navy," Bacordo said in a message.

The PN chief said he would push for the "inclusion of the materiel and facility requirement in every modernization package" for the Navy.

This means that in every ship to be acquired by the PN, there must be programs for drydocks that can accommodate these vessels along with special tools and test equipment for maintenance and simulators that will test warfighting skills which will help train combat-information-center personnel to be more cohesive.

Bacordo said this also includes the development of naval port facilities where these multi-billion peso platforms can be homeported.

Bacordo took over the PN helm on February 3, replacing Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad who bowed out of the service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Source: Philippines News Agency